Man Utd v Middlesbrough: Confirmed team news
- Published
Paul Pogba makes his first start for Manchester United since 2 November as Ralf Rangnick names a strong side for the FA Cup tie.
Dean Henderson makes his third start of the season in goal while Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo are also in the starting XI.
📋 Your United XI to face Middlesbrough this evening 🔴#MUFC | #FACup— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 4, 2022
Former Manchester United defender Paddy McNair is in the Middlesbrough team while Arsenal loanee Folarin Balagun makes his first start for the Championship side.
The #Boro team 💪 @unibet #UTB pic.twitter.com/jeZ89nEp0p— Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) February 4, 2022
