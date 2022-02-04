BBC Sport

Man Utd v Middlesbrough: Confirmed team news

Paul Pogba makes his first start for Manchester United since 2 November as Ralf Rangnick names a strong side for the FA Cup tie.

Dean Henderson makes his third start of the season in goal while Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo are also in the starting XI.

Former Manchester United defender Paddy McNair is in the Middlesbrough team while Arsenal loanee Folarin Balagun makes his first start for the Championship side.

