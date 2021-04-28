BBC Sport

Moving to Leeds 'best thing I did' - Ferdinand

image sourceGetty Images
Published

Rio Ferdinand says joining Leeds United in November 2000 was the "best decision" he could have made.

The former England captain moved to Elland Road from West Ham for a then British transfer record £18m.

He said he was spending too much time going out in London with friends, "living a distraction".

"We were getting in trouble and going out too much," Ferdinand told the Eddie Hearn: No Passion, No Point podcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

The 42-year-old became the world's most expensive defender for a second time when he signed for Manchester United in 2002.

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds