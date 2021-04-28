Rio Ferdinand says joining Leeds United in November 2000 was the "best decision" he could have made.

The former England captain moved to Elland Road from West Ham for a then British transfer record £18m.

He said he was spending too much time going out in London with friends, "living a distraction".

"We were getting in trouble and going out too much," Ferdinand told the Eddie Hearn: No Passion, No Point podcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

The 42-year-old became the world's most expensive defender for a second time when he signed for Manchester United in 2002.

