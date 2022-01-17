BBC Sport

Man City 1-0 Chelsea: The pick of the stats

Image source, Getty Images
Published

  • Manchester City have won their last 12 Premier League games - the ninth run of 12 or more successive victories in the competition’s history, with City now responsible for four of those (and all under Pep Guardiola).

  • This was the 50th Premier League meeting between City and Chelsea – having won just three of the first 25 (12%), City have won 13 of the last 25 between the sides (52%).

  • Chelsea failed to register a single shot in the first half of this match, the first time they had failed to do so in the Premier League since May 2018 (v Newcastle).

  • Chelsea had just seven touches in City’s penalty area, their fewest in a single Premier League match since January 2015 (also seven against City).