Manchester City have won their last 12 Premier League games - the ninth run of 12 or more successive victories in the competition’s history, with City now responsible for four of those (and all under Pep Guardiola).

This was the 50th Premier League meeting between City and Chelsea – having won just three of the first 25 (12%), City have won 13 of the last 25 between the sides (52%).

Chelsea failed to register a single shot in the first half of this match, the first time they had failed to do so in the Premier League since May 2018 (v Newcastle).