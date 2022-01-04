N'Golo Kante: There was a moment in the game when N' Golo Kane appeared to outrun Mohamed Salah in a race towards his own goal. Not only did I not realise Kante was that quick but the France international appears much more comfortable on the ball than I remember him at Leicester. Of course since those days he's won another Premier League title, a Champions League and a World Cup.

His performance against Liverpool was outstanding and epitomised all the qualities of a player who has grown in to a world-class player.

Mateo Kovacic: I've never been totally convinced that Chelsea was the right club for Mateo Kovacic but his performance against Liverpool was a bit special.

It wasn't just his goal that was breathtaking but the way he pulled Chelsea back into the game and in the end might have won it for the Blues. He also formed an excellent midfield partnership with Kante.

