Norwich 1-3 Watford: The pick of the stats

Norwich are just the fifth team to lose each of their first five matches in a Premier League campaign, after Southampton in 1998-99 (survived), Sunderland in 2005-06 (relegated), Portsmouth in 2009-10 (relegated) and Crystal Palace in 2017-18 (survived).

Watford enjoyed an away Premier League win for the first time in 11 games - scoring as many goals against Norwich as they managed in their previous eight on the road.