Norwich 1-3 Watford: The pick of the stats
Norwich are just the fifth team to lose each of their first five matches in a Premier League campaign, after Southampton in 1998-99 (survived), Sunderland in 2005-06 (relegated), Portsmouth in 2009-10 (relegated) and Crystal Palace in 2017-18 (survived).
Watford enjoyed an away Premier League win for the first time in 11 games - scoring as many goals against Norwich as they managed in their previous eight on the road.
Norwich have lost each of their last 15 Premier League games under Daniel Farke, the longest losing run by any side in English top-flight history under a single manager.