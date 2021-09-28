Porto v Liverpool: Head-to-head stats

Porto have faced Liverpool on eight previous occasions in European competition – six of which have been in the Champions League - but are still looking for their first victory over the Reds (drawn three, lost five).

This will be the fifth time Liverpool have faced Porto in the Champions League since Jurgen Klopp took charge. They've won more games (three), scored more goals (11) and kept more clean sheets (three) against them than any other opponent in the competition under the German.