Jack Wilshere is back in training with Arsenal to "prepare for his next stage physically and mentally", according to Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

The 29-year-old has been a free agent since his contract expired at Bournemouth last season and has spoken about struggling with his mental health since having to train alone.

But Arteta says he has returned to his former club to train with the younger squads in order to progress his career.

"He wants to do his coaching badges again and we are prepared to fulfil all the needs that he wants," said Arteta. "That is basically the idea and it is no further than that."

Wilshere spent 10 years at Arsenal before moving to West Ham in 2018 and Arteta believes he will be an important influence for younger players around the club.

"I think Jack has a great experience to share and talk about what he has been through in his career," he added.