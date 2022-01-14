Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Chris Wood should go straight into the Newcastle side and I can see why they bought him. He is not a prolific goalscorer but he is a powerful force up front, and will hold the ball up.

You can just picture the scene at St James' Park - there will be a full house and, after signing Wood, they will all be expecting a really good performance and a win.

Newcastle need it, not just to improve their own situation but to keep Watford right in the relegation mix as well. The problem Eddie Howe's men have there is that, defensively, we know they are all over the place.

I still think the Magpies will win, because Watford are leaking a lot of goals and losing a lot of games, but it might be a tense finish and Newcastle will need their fans as well as Wood to get them over the line.

S-X's prediction: 1-2

Newcastle need a win badly, but so do Watford and I just have a feeling the Hornets will edge it.

