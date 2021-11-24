Ruben Loftus-Cheek epitomises the depth of quality in Chelsea’s squad, says the club’s former midfielder Karen Carney.

The 25-year-old, who has spent time on loan at Crystal Palace and Fulham in recent seasons, came on to replace N’Golo Kante in the first half of Tuesday’s Champions League win over Juventus.

“Ruben had to take a step back to go on loan - to get healthy, fit and in the mental and physical shape he needs to be,” Carney told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“He looked so strong. Other than maybe Declan Rice, I don’t think there’s another English player with the physicality, power and technical ability to drive through in midfield in the same way.

"Now Ruben has to stay fit and healthy, keep pushing and training every day with those around him, because he is a talent. It is frightening what Chelsea have in their resources.”

