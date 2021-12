Conor Gallagher was your man of the match as Crystal Palace secured a comfortable 3-1 win over Everton.

Gallagher has arguably been the Eagles best player this season and this game was no different.

He opened the scoring with a smart finish from Jordan Ayew's low cross. But his second was a stunner, as he pounced on Andre Gomes' loose touch before curling a wonderful effort into the top corner to seal the three points.

