Conte 'getting best' out of Spurs players

Spurs manager Antonio Conte is "getting the best" out of the players at his disposal, according to former Tottenham defender Chris Hughton, despite a disappointing defeat in their Carabao Cup semi-final.

Conte's side are unbeaten in the Premier League since his November appointment and are four points off the top four with four games in hand as they prepare to face Leicester this evening.

"A manager of his calibre is always going to get a reaction from the team," Hughton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"The form in the league has been good and in some ways he has been overachieving. At the moment he's getting the best out of the team he's got."

Hughton, though, says that the main test will be where they finish this season and their summer recruitment.

"The biggest judgement period is after January," said Hughton. "He has not been shy in highlighting their deficiencies and the summer will be massive for who he is able to sign."

