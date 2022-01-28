Your Leicester gossip round-up

There are just three days left in the January transfer window, so here's your latest round-up of the best Leicester transfer gossip to drop so far:

The Foxes remain interested in signing Hull City winger Keane Lewis-Potter. Hull already rejected an £8m bid from Brentford in August and Leicester face competition from Southampton, Tottenham and West Ham. (Times - subscription required , external )

Brendan Rodgers is trying to sign Angers forward Mohamed-Ali Cho, with the Frenchman also linked with Premier League rivals Tottenham. Cho spent five years at Everton before joining Angers in 2020. The Ligue 1 side are seeking 40m euros (£33.3m) for the 18-year-old. (Footmercato, via Leicester Mercury), external

Meanwhile, on possible exits, Liverpool and Manchester City are the clubs most interested in signing 24-year-old midfielder Youri Tielemans. (Fichajes, via Leicester Mercury), external

