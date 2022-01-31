Donny van de Beek's expected signing for Everton is "a statement of intent" from Frank Lampard as he prepares to start at Goodison Park, according to The Telegraph's Luke Edwards.

Van de Beek has been sidelined at Manchester United since his high-profile arrival in 2020 and Edwards believes the move is a win for both parties.

"Lampard was a big fan of the Ajax side that reached the Champions League semis in 2019 and Van de Beek was one of the stars," Edwards said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"This is an exciting signing - what happened at United was bewildering - but now he has a chance to go and prove he can do it."

Follow all today's transfer updates in our live page

Listen to full analysis of Van de Beek's move from 19'30 on BBC Sounds