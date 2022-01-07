There has been much speculation around Norwich midfielder Todd Cantwell, who is out of contract in the summer and linked with moves to Newcastle and Leeds.

Cantwell struggled for opportunities under previous manager Daniel Farke and has not really managed to get going since the arrival of Dean Smith, making eight Premier League appearances this season and scoring no goals.

"I know there is an awful lot of speculation about Todd at the moment and there always is about good players," said Smith.

"When we arrived he had not been training with the first team for a while, so we had to build up his fitness and he is in a good place now."

Smith said Cantwell is in contention to play against Charlton on Sunday in the FA Cup but admitted he has no idea whether the playmaker will still be at Norwich at the end of the January transfer window.

"Hopefully he will be here still and playing well, because that is what we want from him. We know what he can do at this level and are working hard to get him back to that."

Smith added: "We have had no problems with him in terms of attitude and application at all.

"It is about building his confidence up as well, which had taken a bit of a hit. But there is certainly a talented footballer there."

Norwich have not played since losing 3-0 at Crystal Palace on December 28, following a Covid-19 outbreak which saw the trip to Leicester on New Year's Day postponed.

Smith said he was looking at all options in the transfer window but acknowledged he had 10 players returning to his squad which could mean "we make the best window out of everybody with the returning players without actually spending any money".