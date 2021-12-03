Man Utd 3-2 Arsenal: The pick of the stats

Manchester United scored three goals in a home Premier League game against Arsenal for the first time since February 2016, with Michael Carrick completing all 90 minutes that day.

Arsenal have lost more Premier League matches versus United (25) than they have against any other opponent in the competition’s history (Liverpool, 24).

Following the opening goal of the game, United had conceded nine consecutive Premier League goals at Old Trafford without scoring themselves, their longest home league run of goals conceded without reply since November 1961 (also nine).