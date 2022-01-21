Taking on Mark Lawrenson in this week's Premier League predictions is singer Call Me Loop, who is a Chelsea fan.

AKA Georgia Buchanan, she grew up a Blue because of her dad, who's a season ticket-holder at Stamford Bridge.

"My dad started supporting Chelsea when he was about 10 because his best friend from school took him along," she told BBC Sport. "They used to take crates to stand on so they could see.

"In today's money, it cost them 10p to get in, and he was a Chelsea diehard from then on."

Chelsea's title challenge has faded in recent weeks but that has not affected Loop's opinion on Thomas Tuchel, who was appointed almost exactly a year ago.

"It's not the manager's fault that we have lost ground at the top of the table. I've got a real soft spot for Tuchel because he has been amazing since he arrived. Let's remember we are the European champions, so we have got to keep the faith there."

See how Lawro and Call Me Loop think the weekend's Premier League matches will go