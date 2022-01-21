Former Chelsea and Celtic striker Chris Sutton says Arsenal's season will be regarded as "a failure" if they don't make the top four, after Liverpool knocked them out of the Carabao Cup.

Mikel Arteta's side can no longer win silverware after a disappointing defeat by Nottingham Forest earlier this month and Sutton says their lighter fixture schedule means they should be finishing in the Champions League qualification places.

"They've had no European football to worry about this season so you have to say it's a failure if they don't get top four," Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"Look at West Ham, who are so stretched and appeared very tired against Leeds. With the money they've spent as well, the pressure is building on Arsenal."

The Gunners are sixth in the Premier League, two points off fourth but locked into a race with rivals Tottenham, West Ham and Manchester United for Champions League football next season.

