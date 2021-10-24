Man Utd 0-5 Liverpool: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reaction

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "I am sad, disappointed, angry of course. My emotion doesn't matter apart from what do we do to improve and make sure it doesn't happen.

"This could go either way, we could sulk or we could come together.

"They were clinical and you have to say games are decided in front of goal. They were very, very ruthless.

"We had to go for it. You don't lay down to only lose 2-0. The third goal was the nail in the coffin.

"We created chances but we made it too open a game. You have to work on players minds. We have big games coming up, so no time to sulk, no time to feel sorry for yourself. We have to come together.

"These players have to come too far to give up. I have seen their development through the years. They stick together, look after each other. Today they weren't good enough."