'Am I better than Neuer?'

Former Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has revealed he had an awkward discussion with David de Gea when he first arrived at the club.

De Gea asked Schweinsteiger if he was better than Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

The Spanish keeper did not appreciate Schweinsteiger's response...

