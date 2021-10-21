Crystal Palace v Newcastle: What does the form show?

Newcastle have failed to win any of their first eight Premier League matches of a season for a third time, finally winning their ninth game in 2015-16 and their 11th in 2018-19. The Magpies were relegated at the end of that 2015-16 season.

Crystal Palace have drawn five of their eight Premier League games this season, including each of the last three. It is the most draws a team has had at this stage of a Premier League campaign since 2014-15, when both Arsenal and Sunderland had five draws in their first eight matches.