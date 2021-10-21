Crystal Palace v Newcastle: What does the form show?
- Published
Newcastle have failed to win any of their first eight Premier League matches of a season for a third time, finally winning their ninth game in 2015-16 and their 11th in 2018-19. The Magpies were relegated at the end of that 2015-16 season.
Crystal Palace have drawn five of their eight Premier League games this season, including each of the last three. It is the most draws a team has had at this stage of a Premier League campaign since 2014-15, when both Arsenal and Sunderland had five draws in their first eight matches.
Newcastle have lost more Premier League away games in London than any other side in the competition (81). However, the Magpies have won six of their last 12 top-flight visits to the capital (drawn one, lost five).