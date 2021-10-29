Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

The numbers - 199 games. 146 wins. 25 draws. 28 defeats. The most important? The next one.

It's been Pep Guardiola's mantra throughout his whole time at Etihad Stadium. One game at a time. So his most important match as Manchester City boss? Crystal Palace at home this Saturday.

Guardiola admitted that Patrick Vieira has changed Palace 'completely' since his arrival and with six draws already this season, the Eagles could prove difficult to break down.

City are eight unbeaten in the Premier League and punished Brighton to put the game beyond them in the first half last weekend. If they can be as clinical again then they'll brush past Palace.

I'll be alongside former City midfielder Jim Whitley for this one on BBC Radio Manchester - so join us from 2pm.