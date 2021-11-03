Rodgers on speculation, Conte's appointment & a virus
Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media as his Leicester City side get ready to host Spartak Moscow in the Europa League on Thursday.
Here are the key lines from the Foxes boss:
In discussing his name being linked with the vacant Newcastle United job Rodgers said "the game is now full of gossip" and added his "priority" to work with the players at Leicester;
Rodgers says right-back Ricardo will possibly be fit to face Spartak but will be available for the weekend if not;
Harvey Barnes, James Maddison and James Justin have a virus but should be able to play in the weekend's game away at Leeds;
Rodgers said new Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is an appointment that is "a real challenge for a number of us clubs who sit outside the elite", adding: "We have to continue that fight."