Lack of composure costs Leeds

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Locked goalless at half-time, United had every chance of beating Arsenal and making the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup. Gunners’ keeper Bernd Leno had superbly repelled Jack Harrison’s crisp volley but Dan James' touch and incorrect decision-making cost him and Rodrigo from putting Leeds ahead.

Losing Arsenal substitute Callum Chambers at a corner within 30 seconds of his introduction allowed a header to be squeezed over the line for the opener and closed the book on the Whites as a dangerous attacking force.

The calamity which led to former loanee Eddie Nketiah to add a second suggested the task was insurmountable with 20 minutes remaining.

Despite five substitutions, which Bielsa explained were “to fortify our offensive play”, United failed to seriously threaten Arsenal in the second period. The head coach took full responsibility as he bemoaned the inability to create meaningful attacks unlike in the opening period.

Speaking on BBC Radio Leeds, former Whites midfielder Shaun Derry felt the lack of composure in the first half was costly. He also suggested that the frenetic pace at which everything is done on the pitch, and in the technical area, saw Leeds devoid of a calmness required to build play effectively.

Cody Drameh, 19, making his debut settled into the right back role after steadying himself following an uneasy start.

Afterwards he said: “There were moments I struggled, and some I did well. Hopefully I can learn from them and get better."

His continued improvement is a positive from the night. The others are that Kalvin Phillips came through 90 minutes on his return from injury - and that Bielsa believes star winger Raphinha (foot) should be fit for Sunday’s trip to Norwich City.