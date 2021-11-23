Tuesday talking point: From spectators to participators in 15 minutes

Gary Gowers, My Football Writer, external

Showing your opponents respect is one thing. Rolling out the red carpet for them is quite another.

In the first half of Saturday’s game against Southampton, City’s players even went a step further than the red carpet. James Ward-Prowse and co were given the full treatment: those in yellow on their backs, legs in the air, tails wagging, tummies waiting to be tickled.

Miraculously, they still went in at half-time 1-1. Then a Dean Smith-Craig Shakespeare half-time team talk happened.

What followed was of an ilk only ever seen in these parts when we’re in the Championship.

From a zero base, with some wise words still ringing in their ears and a change in shape, City somehow managed to get a foothold in the game. From spectators to participators in the space of 15 minutes. From accepting the inevitable to believing they could win it.

And they did.

The first 45 will, of course, have served as a sharp reminder to Smith of what he has let himself in for - the full gamut of frailties were on show - but, equally, the second 45 will hopefully have confirmed his belief that this group of players has what it takes to at least be competitive.

Only time will tell if it’s a sign of things to come or the product of the famous new manager bounce, but as Carrow Road debuts go, this one was right up there.