Declan Rice: I couldn't not select at least one player from West Ham. Their victory over Aston Villa was emphatic but also helped by a poor VAR-assisted sending-off. I've come to the conclusion that referee Chris Kavanagh has never scored a goal in his life, otherwise he would recognise a 'clear' goalscoring opportunity when he saw one. Neither could he have suffered a forearm smash. If he had, he would know that a forearm smash is dangerous and a goalscoring opportunity is not. If VAR can't get it right what is the point of it? What was abundantly clear was the performance of Rice, who was at his commanding best. Thank goodness VAR didn't have to make that decision.

