Paratici on Nuno, Conte & new signings
Tottenham managing director of football Fabio Paratici has been speaking to the media before the club's Europa League fixture against Vitesse on Thursday.
Paratici took questions as the club's new manager Antonio Conte was not yet cleared to do so.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
On the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo, Paratici said the club were grateful for the Portuguese manager's efforts and added: "It is not an easy decision but football is football";
New manager Antonio Conte was not ready to join the club in the summer because "his emotions were still with Inter";
When asked if they have told Conte they will bring in new players, Paratici said they have not had that discussion. He said: "Not at all. We trust a lot in our players. We are focused to be better";
Paratici stressed Conte is not simply in place to get the best out of Harry Kane, adding: "It's not just about Harry Kane. We are all here to achieve our ambitions. It is a long-term project. It is about everybody";
Italian Paratici said the club has all it needs to now pursue its ambitions, adding: "For sure we believe that we can achieve our target, otherwise we are not here. We have everything to achieve - infrastructure, big club, players, history, big fans. We are here to improve."