Di Canio - Redknapp's greatest signing

Here we have an image of Paolo di Canio kissing a linesman.

The Italian's unpredictability and moments of genius comprised to place him as the best signing former West Ham manager Harry Redknapp says he has ever made.

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland's Sacked in the Morning podcast, Redknapp said: "I took him off the back of him being suspended for pushing a referee. It was a massive gamble. When I took him, the headline in a Sunday newspaper was ‘Redknapp walks tightrope’. The journalist said Di Canio would ‘get me the sack because he’s a nutcase’.

"But he was just fantastic. The crowd at West Ham, he’d be in their top three or four best ever players. He was just incredible.

"He could just do special things. When he became available after pushing the referee I thought it was an opportunity and I didn’t want to miss it.

"I had to handle him with gloves. He was on the edge every day. I would hand-pick the teams if we had an eight-a-side. I’d put Stuart Pearce on his team, Steve Lomas - anyone who might kick him because he’d blow up and be screaming. So anyone who made a tackle was on his team. In training sessions, I’d give him goals even when he missed. Otherwise he could blow up any minute."

