Southampton v Aston Villa: What does the form show?
Southampton have taken seven points from their last three Premier League matches (won two, drawn one), as many as in their previous 10 games combined (won one, drawn four, lost five).
Aston Villa have lost each of their last four Premier League games, last having a longer losing run in the competition in their relegation campaign of 2015-16 (11).
Villa have lost each of their last four Premier League games, but have scored in each defeat. Only four clubs have ever lost five in a row in the competition while finding the net each time – Sunderland in 2005-06, Blackpool in 2010-11, QPR in 2014-15 and Crystal Palace in 2016-17.