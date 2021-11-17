Inside Potter's Brighton dressing room

Brighton manager Graham Potter has offered an insight into life inside the club’s dressing room and says he seeks to be “consistent” but not “robotic” when guiding his players.

Asked by the Albion Unlimited podcast about his approach to leadership he said: “Calm is not a bad word. Football is emotional. There are times when you’re not calm, for sure. The key thing is when you’re not calm, is there a purpose for it to help the team? How can I use frustration, anger or disappointment in a way I can help the team?

“Nobody wants a cardboard cut-out. No one responds to that.

“There needs to be a consistency. I use the analogy, you should be 95-99% consistent but a little bit that keeps people on their toes. Otherwise you’re robotic. If you’re up and down, shouting and screaming all the time, that can lose it’s effect.”

Potter, who is in the role for a third season, admits he finds elements of being a manager challenging, including the release of players at the end of their contracts.

“You have to make decisions in the best interest of the club,” he added. “A player may want to stay but you may need a conversation saying you aren’t renewing his contract. That could mean his family moving, his employment, they are not very pleasant conversations. I don’t enjoy those but I know the responsibility is mine to have them. It’s the same with team selection.

“I always frame it that someone has to make the decision. I always say I am not always right. I don’t sit in a dark room on my own, I use my staff and collaborate. But the buck stops with me as it’s my role. That’s just the responsibility.”

