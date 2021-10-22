Guardiola on Bruce, Brighton and fan attack

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League match at Brighton.

Here are the key lines from the Manchester City manager:

Guardiola wore a T-shirt to his press conference in support of the Manchester City fan attacked in Belgium in midweek. He gave an update saying: "He has all the support from the club".

The City boss had plenty of praise for Steve Bruce after his departure as Newcastle manager. "I read the post from Allan Saint-Maximin, external about what Steve Bruce is. And this is what, for me, Steve Bruce is."

Pep added that he loves being a manager and that he wouldn't be as successful awithout his brilliant backroom staff.

The Man City team is in "really good condition" ahead of the Brighton game and he enjoys watching Brighton under Graham Potter.

