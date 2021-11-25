Brighton host Leeds in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Danny Welbeck rolled back the years to fire Brighton within touching distance of Premier League safety as he sealed a 2-0 win over Leeds at the Amex Stadium in May.

Welbeck was fouled in the penalty area by Ezgjan Alioski in the 14th minute, allowing Pascal Gross to slot the spot-kick past Illan Meslier.

After missing several chances to extend their lead, Welbeck produced a delightful moment of skill to break free and whip home his side's second 11 minutes from time.

A below-par Leeds saw their six-game unbeaten run in the Premier League come to an abrupt end - their longest stretch for nearly 20 years - and they dropped to 10th.