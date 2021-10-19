Manchester City will make a late call on goalkeeper Ederson and striker Gabriel Jesus for Tuesday's Champions League game at Club Bruges.

The pair were in action for Brazil against Uruguay in the early hours of Friday and did not play in Saturday's 2-0 win over Burnley.

They flew straight to Belgium and City boss Pep Guardiola said they will be assessed later on Monday.

"[Tuesday] they will do the preparation and maybe play, maybe not," he said.

Manchester City are third in Group A with three points, having beaten RB Leipzig 6-3 but then lost 2-0 to Paris St-Germain.

Pick and share your City XI here