Can Blues join Juve in last 16?

Reigning champions Chelsea will confirm their qualification for the last 16 of this season's Champions League with a draw against Juventus, who have already qualified for the knockout stage, regardless of the outcome of Zenit St Petersburg's trip to Sweden.

If Thomas Tuchel's side were to lose against the Italians, they would need to avoid defeat in the final group game in Russia to go through.

Tuesday, 23 November - Chelsea v Juventus and Malmo v Zenit St Petersburg (both 20:00 GMT)

