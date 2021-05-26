'Some of these shirts were worn by genuine heroes'
Football kits are often iconic, becoming a symbol of a team's achievements in a particular season, or forever remembered for a particular heroic player.
Team colours and styles can change too, sparking debate among fans.
Now Leeds fan and author Rob Endeacott has collaborated with United collector Ben Hunt to produce a book about the history of the club's kits.
The book documents the kits and colours through the years - from the 1919 Huddersfield Town replica strip to the white and blue shirt for 2020-21.
Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, Endeacott said "It's been hard work coordinating different photo suppliers and different shirt collectors.
"Some of these shirts belonged to or were regularly worn by genuine heroes."