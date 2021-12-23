Liverpool's half-time substitutions made all the difference as they beat Leicester to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals, says former Premier League goalkeeper Rob Green.

Jurgen Klopp brought on James Milner, Diogo Jota and Ibrahima Konate at the break which swung the momentum in the home side's favour as they fought back from 3-1 down.

"The young lads who were playing, their ball retention wasn’t good enough," Green told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily.

"They were sloppy and giving the ball away and then just not able to recover. Vardy and Daka were having a field day from that.

"It wasn’t like Leicester were having to work hard they were just making one or two really clever passes and cutting Liverpool apart.

"As soon as they came out for the second half James Milner sat in front of the two centre-halves and brought an element of control that just wasn’t there in the first half.

"It made the world of difference. They could build pressure, they could stay camped in the Leicester half, and they couldn’t get out and the pressure told in the end.

"If the fans come away from that and say they are not entertained and it doesn’t mean anything then I don’t know what does.

"It was really entertaining football but it was a proper cup tie played in a proper way. Both teams were vulnerable, both teams went for it and I tell you what, if Liverpool were moaning at the fixtures then they really gave it a go and they wanted to stay in this competition."

Hear more reaction to Liverpool's quarter-final win on BBC Sounds