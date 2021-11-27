Brighton v Leeds: Confirmed team news
Robert Sanchez returns for Brighton after serving his one-game suspension.
The goalkeeper, Neal Maupay and Joel Veltman replace Jason Steele, Shane Duffy and Adam Lallana.
Enock Mwepu is back on the bench after a muscle injury.
Brighton: Sanchez, Dunk, Webster, Veltman, Cucurella, Lamptey, Bissouma, Moder, Gross, Trossard, Maupay. Subs: Steele, Mac Allister, Mwepu, Lallana, March, Duffy, Locadia, Richards, Sarmiento.
Raphinha and Rodrigo are back in the Leeds team after illness and injury respectively.
The forwards and Junior Firpo replace Joe Gelhardt, Pascal Struijk and Mateusz Klich.
Leeds: Meslier, Llorente, Cooper, Firpo, Dallas, Forshaw, Phillips, Harrison, James, Raphinha, Rodrigo. Subs: Klaesson, Roberts, Struijk, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Klich, McCarron, Shackleton, Jenkins.