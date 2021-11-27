Brighton v Leeds: Confirmed team news

Raphinha and Rodrigo are back in the Leeds team after illness and injury respectively.

The forwards and Junior Firpo replace Joe Gelhardt, Pascal Struijk and Mateusz Klich.

Leeds: Meslier, Llorente, Cooper, Firpo, Dallas, Forshaw, Phillips, Harrison, James, Raphinha, Rodrigo. Subs: Klaesson, Roberts, Struijk, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Klich, McCarron, Shackleton, Jenkins.