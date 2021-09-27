Toffees bounce back to beat Canaries

Ben Collins, BBC Sport

Some Everton fans voiced their frustration after last week's 3-0 defeat at Aston Villa was followed by a Carabao Cup exit at Championship side QPR in midweek.

And with Norwich pressing for an equaliser after Andros Townsend's first-half penalty, there were more murmurs around Goodison Park.

But Abdoulaye Doucoure struck to settle any nerves, making it the first time since 1989-90 that Everton have won their first three home games of a top-flight season.

The Toffees weren’t at their best but to claim their fourth win from six league games and go joint-second while they have six players out injured bodes well for new manager Rafael Benitez.

While Mathias Normann twice tested Jordan Pickford from long range and Ben Gibson had a chance with a second-half header, Norwich remain without a point after six games.

Only Portsmouth and Crystal Palace have had as long a losing streak from the beginning of a Premier League campaign.

But boss Daniel Farke felt the key moments went against his side and the fight they showed during the second half will be far more encouraging than the manner of last week's 3-1 loss at home to fellow promoted side Watford.