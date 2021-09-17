Dean Smith has been speaking to the media before Saturday's home Premier League match against Everton.

Here are the key lines from the Aston Villa manager:

Argentina duo Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia, who have been training in Croatia after international duty to avoid being forced to quarantine in the UK, are expected to join the squad on Saturday morning;

The duo will be assessed before Smith decides whether they will be involved against Everton, but "they are in a good place physically";

He has not had to help Tyrone Mings, whose poor backpass allowed Mateo Kovacic to score for Chelsea last week, because Mings "owned the mistake", "held his hands up" and will keep learning and getting better;

Villa will be without Jaden Philogene-Bidace and Carney Chukwuemeka against Everton, but fellow youngster Jacob Ramsey, 20, has the potential "to become a top player" and "looks strong and athletic";

Saturday's opponents Everton are one of the "established Premier League teams" that Villa have "go past" if they want to maintain progress and emulate the likes of West Ham, who "did brilliantly last season", this term.

You can follow all of Friday’s Premier League news conferences here