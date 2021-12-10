BBC Sport

Arteta on Covid, Southampton and transfers

Published

George Cummins, BBC Sport

Mikel Arteta has spoken to the media - back on Zoom - before his side face Southampton on Saturday.

Here are the key lines:

  • Arteta says the "most important thing is health" as football continues to be affected by Covid, but wants clarity on rules around matches going ahead.

  • Southampton are a "really dynamic, aggressive and forward thinking team. Aggressive in the high press,  they create a lot chances. They are a very dangerous team".

  • Emile Smith Rowe, who missed the defeat by Everton, has trained and "was feeling much better". Arteta is hoping he will be available.

  • On links with former Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum: “We are not going to discuss any player that is not an Arsenal player.”

  • On whether he would be open to selling Aubameyang in January: “We have never discussed something like this. When players are having difficult what we have to give is support.”