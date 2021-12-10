Arteta on Covid, Southampton and transfers
George Cummins, BBC Sport
Mikel Arteta has spoken to the media - back on Zoom - before his side face Southampton on Saturday.
Here are the key lines:
Arteta says the "most important thing is health" as football continues to be affected by Covid, but wants clarity on rules around matches going ahead.
Southampton are a "really dynamic, aggressive and forward thinking team. Aggressive in the high press, they create a lot chances. They are a very dangerous team".
Emile Smith Rowe, who missed the defeat by Everton, has trained and "was feeling much better". Arteta is hoping he will be available.
On links with former Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum: “We are not going to discuss any player that is not an Arsenal player.”
On whether he would be open to selling Aubameyang in January: “We have never discussed something like this. When players are having difficult what we have to give is support.”