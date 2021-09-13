Are Leeds suffering from second-season syndrome?

Premier League clubs are now fully aware of how to stop Leeds United, says former Crystal Palace and Brighton forward Glenn Murray.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side lost 3-0 to Liverpool on Sunday and they have yet to win a league match this season, sparking speculation about whether they are suffering from second-season syndrome.

“They were very different in their tactics in how they went about attacking in the Premier League, and now people know what they do, they’re aware of how to stop Leeds attacking you,” Murray said on the Football Daily podcast.

“They’re in a lot of unorthodox positions and they’re running around you, so it takes a while to get your head round but I think managers are coming up with tactics to stop that.

“The high energy that Leeds play at, I’ve heard how hard they train and if that is the case, that will take its toll on the boys – can they keep that up for another season? That remains to be seen.”

