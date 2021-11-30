When Jannik Vestergaard was sent off after just 10 minutes against high-flying Leicester, there were fears 10-man Saints could capitulate in a similar way to the previous season's 9-0 thrashing by Brendan Rodgers' side.

But, Ralph Hasenhuttl's team battled superbly and kept Leicester well shackled throughout, even taking the lead with a James Ward-Prowse penalty in the 61st minute.

The Foxes pushed for an equaliser and got their rewards when Jonny Evans headed in Kelechie Iheanacho's cross eight minutes from time.

But the Champions League-chasing visitors couldn't find a winner and Southampton held on to move 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

The point edged Leicester closer to the Champions League but, with a tough run of fixtures to end the season, it was a case of two points dropped for Rodgers' men.