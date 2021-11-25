Bielsa's injury boost for Brighton
- Published
Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds
Marcelo Bielsa has been speaking before Leeds United's trip to Brighton on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from the Whites boss:
Raphinha, Rodrigo and Jamie Shackleton are all available for the trip to Brighton;
Defender Luke Ayling (knee) is due to play for the under-23s on Monday;
Patrick Bamford (ankle) and Robin Koch (pubis) are in the final stages of their recovery but are not ready to return to first team action yet;
Winger Crysencio Summerville did not miss the Spurs game through injury. Bielsa chose to go with Stuart McKinstry and others on the bench ahead of him;
Bielsa says he's not hiding from Leeds' position in the table. "The results we've obtained position us where we are. The performances in the last period have been improving";
Bielsa declined to give his view on whether football requires an independent regulator because he feels he does not know enough about the subject or have sufficient information to give an opinion at this time.