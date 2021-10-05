Leeds' Llorente makes Garth's team of the week
- Published
Goalscorer Diego Llorente is included in Garth Crooks' team of the week after his goal gave Leeds a 1-0 win over Watford for their first Premier League victory of the season.
Llorente: Boy, did Leeds need this victory. The reaction by Diego Llorente was that of a striker and it was enough to seal the points - but it shouldn't have. Yet again VAR gets involved in a situation it should not have got involved in - and when it did it still got it wrong.
Read what else Garth had to say about Llorente plus find out which other players made it into his team of the week