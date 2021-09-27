Arsenal 3-0 Tottenham: The pick of the stats

Arsenal have recorded their 600th Premier League win, just the third side to reach this total after Chelsea (601) and Manchester United (691).

The Gunners have won 15 of their 28 Premier League matches in 2021; only four sides have recorded more. Indeed, this tally matches their total throughout 2020 (15/34) and 2019 (15/38), last winning more in a calendar year in 2018 (19).