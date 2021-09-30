Liverpool v Man City - Last time out

Liverpool host Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

A goalkeeping nightmare for Liverpool's Alisson helped City on their way to a 4-1 victory over the Reds at Anfield in February 2021.

Ilkay Gundogan made amends for a first-half penalty miss when he slotted home a rebound from Phil Foden's shot to give City the lead.

But Liverpool were back on level terms when Mohamed Salah, who had been brought down in the area by Ruben Dias, scored from the penalty spot.

The Reds were punished when a series of poor clearances from Alisson ended at the feet of Gundogan, who gave City the lead for the second time.

The keeper was also to blame for Manchester City's third, nervously passing the ball to Bernardo Silva, whose cross was met by the head of Raheem Sterling in front of an empty Liverpool net.

Foden saved the best to last, thundering a magnificent finish high past Alisson seven minutes from time.

The win was City's first at Anfield since 2003 and they put themselves five points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, an injury-ravaged Liverpool fell 10 points behind the league leaders as hopes of retaining their title diminished.