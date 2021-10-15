'He's got a real intent to learn and improve'
- Published
Skip twitter post
🎥 "His manner around the training ground and his professionalism is excellent. He's certainly moulded himself into what's needed to be a player in the Premier League"— BBC Sport Lancashire (@BBCLancsSport) October 14, 2021
Praise for Nathan Collins from #Burnley manager Sean Dyche#utc #bbcfootball news ➡️ https://t.co/atzdZRiyex pic.twitter.com/QIMKvegM8S
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post