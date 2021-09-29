Confirmed team news - Man Utd v Villarreal

A repeat of last year's Europa League final and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revenge on his mind.

The Manchester United manager makes four changes to the side that lost here against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Three of those are enforced in defence with skipper Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw injured, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka is suspended.

Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof and Alex Telles come in with Jadon Sancho replacing Fred the other change.

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Telles, McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes, Sancho, Greenwood, Ronaldo.