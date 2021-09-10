Moyes on squad fitness, new signings & Antonio

David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham travel to Southampton on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Hammers boss:

Everyone seems to have come back fit and Covid-free from international duty;

The new signings make it feel like they have just come through pre-season, and this feels like a "fresh start";

Kurt Zouma's best days are "still ahead of him", while Nikola Vlasic is "on the up and hungry to prove himself";

Michail Antonio, who has been named August's player of the month, is "getting his reward", but Moyes admits they would have liked to have added a similar player in the transfer window to boost the squad.

