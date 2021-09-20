Dyche on injuries, Cornet and finding 'the edge'

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has been speaking before the Clarets host League Two side Rochdale in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Lewis Richardson won't be involved in the cup match as he is injured and Josh Brownhill also has a knock;

Dyche says Maxwel Cornet is "still adapting to the Premier League, but he has talent and can affect a situation". He says he wants to make sure the Ivorian "is ready";

On the Clarets' current form, after four league defeats in five, Dyche says they need to "find the edge needed to win games. I believe in all of the players here, whatever side we put out".

Who would you go with? Pick your Clarets starting line-up for Rochdale