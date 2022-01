Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed he remains without defenders Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Andreas Christensen and Reece James.

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy remains on international duty with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Tottenham defender Eric Dier is fit again after three weeks out with a muscular injury.

Son Heung-min and Cristian Romero are likely to return after the international break.

